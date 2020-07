Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful and newly renovated home from top to bottom. New laminate floors and ceramic tile. New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. New HVAC. 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Large detached garage. Large backyard. New stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer hook up. Fenced yard. Pets are welcome, max 2 and no aggressive breeds. Available for an immediate move in.