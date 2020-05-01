4016 Irish Setter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Poynter Crossing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice, warm and inviting Home! This home offers 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, nice Vinyl wood floors, Spacious eat in Kitchen with abundance of cabinets. Close to shopping and dining. Easy access to I-35 W S.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
