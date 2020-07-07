Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4013 Lafayette Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:52 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4013 Lafayette Avenue
4013 Lafayette Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4013 Lafayette Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1920s duplex in Arlington Heights. One bedroom, plus study. Central HVAC. Fridge included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
4013 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 4013 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4013 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4013 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 4013 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4013 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4013 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
