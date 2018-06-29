Recently renovated 3 bedroom in the desirable Westcliff neighborhood that is only a 5 minute drive from TCU's campus. HUGE Backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Appliances and lawn care are provided by the landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4013 Anita Avenue have any available units?
4013 Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Anita Avenue have?
Some of 4013 Anita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.