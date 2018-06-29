All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4013 Anita Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4013 Anita Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

4013 Anita Avenue

4013 Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4013 Anita Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated 3 bedroom in the desirable Westcliff neighborhood that is only a 5 minute drive from TCU's campus. HUGE Backyard. Hardwood floors throughout. Appliances and lawn care are provided by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4013 Anita Avenue have any available units?
4013 Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4013 Anita Avenue have?
Some of 4013 Anita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4013 Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4013 Anita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4013 Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4013 Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4013 Anita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4013 Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Anita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4013 Anita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University