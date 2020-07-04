4009 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Westcliff
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great property in the heart of the TCU area. Large 5 bedroom house, new granite countertops, entire interior painted, new carpet and updated bathrooms. Huge fenced backyard with shed for storage and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4009 Acacia have any available units?
4009 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Acacia have?
Some of 4009 Acacia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.