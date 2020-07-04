All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4009 Acacia

4009 Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Great property in the heart of the TCU area. Large 5 bedroom house, new granite countertops, entire interior painted, new carpet and updated bathrooms. Huge fenced backyard with shed for storage and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Acacia have any available units?
4009 Acacia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Acacia have?
Some of 4009 Acacia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Acacia currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Acacia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Acacia pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Acacia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4009 Acacia offer parking?
No, 4009 Acacia does not offer parking.
Does 4009 Acacia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 Acacia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Acacia have a pool?
No, 4009 Acacia does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Acacia have accessible units?
No, 4009 Acacia does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Acacia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Acacia has units with dishwashers.

