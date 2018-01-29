All apartments in Fort Worth
4005 Fairfax Street

Location

4005 Fairfax Street, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great home with large living area and fireplace. Eat in kitchen with separate utility room. Split bedrooms, good closet space. Wood and laminate floors,ceiling fans, central heat and air! Ready to move in, large fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Fairfax Street have any available units?
4005 Fairfax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Fairfax Street have?
Some of 4005 Fairfax Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Fairfax Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Fairfax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Fairfax Street pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Fairfax Street offers parking.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have a pool?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Fairfax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4005 Fairfax Street does not have units with dishwashers.

