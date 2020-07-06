Rent Calculator
4004 S Edgewood Terrace
4004 S Edgewood Terrace
4004 Edgewood Terrace
Location
4004 Edgewood Terrace, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Quaint Wood frame 2 bedroom, 1 bath on large fenced lot surrounded by trees! Wood flooring thru-out! Central HVAC! Refrigerator and range will be provided!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have any available units?
4004 S Edgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have?
Some of 4004 S Edgewood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4004 S Edgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4004 S Edgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4004 S Edgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace offer parking?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4004 S Edgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4004 S Edgewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
