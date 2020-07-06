All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4001 Staghorn Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4001 Staghorn Circle N
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:51 AM

4001 Staghorn Circle N

4001 Staghorn Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4001 Staghorn Circle North, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great corner home in Keller School District. Home has nice open living with fireplace, neutral colors, and faux wood blinds. Home has wood deck and a extra building that can be a shed, additional garage or workstation in back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have any available units?
4001 Staghorn Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have?
Some of 4001 Staghorn Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Staghorn Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Staghorn Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Staghorn Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Staghorn Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Staghorn Circle N offers parking.
Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Staghorn Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have a pool?
No, 4001 Staghorn Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have accessible units?
No, 4001 Staghorn Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Staghorn Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Staghorn Circle N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University