Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4001 James Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:02 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4001 James Ave.
4001 James Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4001 James Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Rosemont
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath With Central Heat And Air Home
5 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath With Central Heat And Air Home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 James Ave. have any available units?
4001 James Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4001 James Ave. have?
Some of 4001 James Ave.'s amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4001 James Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4001 James Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 James Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4001 James Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4001 James Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4001 James Ave. offers parking.
Does 4001 James Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 James Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 James Ave. have a pool?
No, 4001 James Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4001 James Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4001 James Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 James Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 James Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
