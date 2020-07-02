All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4001 Irish Setter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4001 Irish Setter Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM

4001 Irish Setter Drive

4001 Irish Setter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4001 Irish Setter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have any available units?
4001 Irish Setter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have?
Some of 4001 Irish Setter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 Irish Setter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Irish Setter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Irish Setter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Irish Setter Drive offers parking.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have a pool?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Irish Setter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Junction Crossing
10001 North Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University