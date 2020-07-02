Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4001 Irish Setter Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:55 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4001 Irish Setter Drive
4001 Irish Setter Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4001 Irish Setter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have any available units?
4001 Irish Setter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have?
Some of 4001 Irish Setter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4001 Irish Setter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Irish Setter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Irish Setter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Irish Setter Drive offers parking.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have a pool?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have accessible units?
No, 4001 Irish Setter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Irish Setter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Irish Setter Drive has units with dishwashers.
