Fort Worth, TX
4001 Acacia Street
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:07 PM

4001 Acacia Street

4001 Acacia Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

4001 Acacia Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
5 bedroom, 2 bath house for TCU 2020 and 2021 school year. Property will be available for move in June 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Acacia Street have any available units?
4001 Acacia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4001 Acacia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Acacia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Acacia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Acacia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4001 Acacia Street offer parking?
No, 4001 Acacia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4001 Acacia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Acacia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Acacia Street have a pool?
No, 4001 Acacia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Acacia Street have accessible units?
No, 4001 Acacia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Acacia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 Acacia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Acacia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Acacia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

