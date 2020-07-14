All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:31 AM

4000 Hulen

4000 Hulen St · (240) 349-7118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sunset Heights South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 362 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 261 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,553

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 270 · Avail. now

$2,534

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1409 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4000 Hulen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
courtyard
guest parking
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
trash valet
Discover the city and a walkable lifestyle at 4000 Hulen Urban Apartment Homes in Fort Worth, Texas! Boasting the perfect location for those with a social lifestyle, convenience and ease combine to create the best environment. Find yourself minutes away from local Fort Worth sites like the Fort Worth Zoo and Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, or shop the day away at The Shops at Clearfork. Our apartments were designed with thoughtful features including full-size washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, garden tubs, and kitchen islands in select apartment homes. Just steps away are accommodating amenities such as the resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, and billiards room. Everything you need for a well-balanced life is found at 4000 Hulen Urban Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) - Up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 Resident Service Fee/monthly; $1 Pest Control/monthly; $3 Trash/monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows,St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas. Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds. Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4000 Hulen have any available units?
4000 Hulen has 24 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Hulen have?
Some of 4000 Hulen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Hulen currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Hulen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Hulen pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Hulen is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Hulen offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Hulen offers parking.
Does 4000 Hulen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4000 Hulen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Hulen have a pool?
Yes, 4000 Hulen has a pool.
Does 4000 Hulen have accessible units?
Yes, 4000 Hulen has accessible units.
Does 4000 Hulen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Hulen has units with dishwashers.

