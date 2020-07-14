Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

Discover the city and a walkable lifestyle at 4000 Hulen Urban Apartment Homes in Fort Worth, Texas! Boasting the perfect location for those with a social lifestyle, convenience and ease combine to create the best environment. Find yourself minutes away from local Fort Worth sites like the Fort Worth Zoo and Fort Worth Botanic Gardens, or shop the day away at The Shops at Clearfork. Our apartments were designed with thoughtful features including full-size washer and dryer connections, walk-in closets, garden tubs, and kitchen islands in select apartment homes. Just steps away are accommodating amenities such as the resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, dog park, and billiards room. Everything you need for a well-balanced life is found at 4000 Hulen Urban Apartment Homes!