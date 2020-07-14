4000 Hulen.

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom) - Up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35 Resident Service Fee/monthly; $1 Pest Control/monthly; $3 Trash/monthly
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows,St. Bernard’s, Great Danes, Akitas, Terriers (Staffordshire), Wolf Breeds, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds. Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas. Exotic Pets / Animals: Including, Reptiles (snakes, iguanas, etc.) Ferrets, Skunks, Raccoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds.
Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less