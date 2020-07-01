400 Signal Hill Court N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fully updated 2 bedroom home. Wood vinyl plank flooring in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Large open kitchen with new courter top.