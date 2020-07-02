3975 Sarasota Springs Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 bedrooms, 2 baths in Garden Springs Addition! - With over 1,800 square feet this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas is a absolute must-see. Family room has fireplace and is open to kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Be the first to apply



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.



(RLNE5627328)