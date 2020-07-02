All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

3975 Sarasota Springs Dr

3975 Sarasota Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3975 Sarasota Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedrooms, 2 baths in Garden Springs Addition! - With over 1,800 square feet this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living areas is a absolute must-see. Family room has fireplace and is open to kitchen area. Kitchen is equipped with electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Be the first to apply

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid.

(RLNE5627328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have any available units?
3975 Sarasota Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have?
Some of 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3975 Sarasota Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr offer parking?
No, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3975 Sarasota Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.

