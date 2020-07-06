All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 396 Shady Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
396 Shady Ln
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

396 Shady Ln

396 Shady Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Woodhaven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

396 Shady Lane Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodhaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
East Fort Worth 1/1 $770

Exterior Amenities: Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Dog Park, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
  Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 Shady Ln have any available units?
396 Shady Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 396 Shady Ln have?
Some of 396 Shady Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 Shady Ln currently offering any rent specials?
396 Shady Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 Shady Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 396 Shady Ln is pet friendly.
Does 396 Shady Ln offer parking?
Yes, 396 Shady Ln offers parking.
Does 396 Shady Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 Shady Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 Shady Ln have a pool?
No, 396 Shady Ln does not have a pool.
Does 396 Shady Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 396 Shady Ln has accessible units.
Does 396 Shady Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 Shady Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University