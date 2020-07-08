Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3955 Alamo Avenue
3955 Alamo Avenue
3955 Alamo Avenue
Location
3955 Alamo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two bath with 2 car garage located in the Factory Place Addition. Close to I-30 and the Fort Worth Cultural District. This home was freshly painted and is MOVE-IN ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have any available units?
3955 Alamo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3955 Alamo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Alamo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Alamo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Alamo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Alamo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
