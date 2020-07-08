All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3955 Alamo Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3955 Alamo Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:39 AM

3955 Alamo Avenue

3955 Alamo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3955 Alamo Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom, two bath with 2 car garage located in the Factory Place Addition. Close to I-30 and the Fort Worth Cultural District. This home was freshly painted and is MOVE-IN ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have any available units?
3955 Alamo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3955 Alamo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Alamo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Alamo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Alamo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Alamo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3955 Alamo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3955 Alamo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Ridglea Court
5928 Fletcher Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University