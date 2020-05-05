All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3953 Tarpon Springs Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:40 PM

3953 Tarpon Springs Drive

3953 Tarpon Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3953 Tarpon Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have any available units?
3953 Tarpon Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have?
Some of 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3953 Tarpon Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3953 Tarpon Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University