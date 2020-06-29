All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3950 Cypress Wood Court
3950 Cypress Wood Court

3950 Cypress Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

3950 Cypress Wood Court, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features tile flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances and lots of cabinet space! Large fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have any available units?
3950 Cypress Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3950 Cypress Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3950 Cypress Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 Cypress Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 Cypress Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3950 Cypress Wood Court offers parking.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 Cypress Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have a pool?
No, 3950 Cypress Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 3950 Cypress Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3950 Cypress Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3950 Cypress Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3950 Cypress Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

