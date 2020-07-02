All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3948 Irish Setter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3948 Irish Setter Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3948 Irish Setter Drive

3948 Irish Setter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3948 Irish Setter Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice home in well established area. This home offers a large living area and large eat in kitchen with separate dining area. All new appliances in kitchen. Nice backyard. lawn service is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have any available units?
3948 Irish Setter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have?
Some of 3948 Irish Setter Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3948 Irish Setter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3948 Irish Setter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3948 Irish Setter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3948 Irish Setter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive offer parking?
No, 3948 Irish Setter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3948 Irish Setter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have a pool?
No, 3948 Irish Setter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3948 Irish Setter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3948 Irish Setter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3948 Irish Setter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University