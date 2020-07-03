3941 Kennedy Ranch Road

Amenities

Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Ranches East with split bedrooms, island kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, separate tub & shower in master, oversized laundry room, covered back patio and front porch & privacy fenced back yard with small flower garden in back corner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1795.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.