All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3941 Kennedy Ranch Road
Last updated May 13 2019 at 2:55 PM

3941 Kennedy Ranch Road

3941 Kennedy Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3941 Kennedy Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with office in Ranches East with split bedrooms, island kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, separate tub & shower in master, oversized laundry room, covered back patio and front porch & privacy fenced back yard with small flower garden in back corner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1795.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have any available units?
3941 Kennedy Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have?
Some of 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Kennedy Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road offer parking?
No, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road does not offer parking.
Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Kennedy Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University