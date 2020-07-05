All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3924 Longstraw Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3924 Longstraw Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3924 Longstraw Drive

3924 Longstraw Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3924 Longstraw Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,451 sf home is located in Forth Worth, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Longstraw Drive have any available units?
3924 Longstraw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 Longstraw Drive have?
Some of 3924 Longstraw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 Longstraw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Longstraw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Longstraw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 Longstraw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3924 Longstraw Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3924 Longstraw Drive offers parking.
Does 3924 Longstraw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Longstraw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Longstraw Drive have a pool?
No, 3924 Longstraw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Longstraw Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Longstraw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Longstraw Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Longstraw Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University