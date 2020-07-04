All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:12 AM

3917 Dexter Avenue

3917 Dexter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in the very desired cultural district of Fort Worth! Hard surface flooring through out with a bright and airy design! Brand new stainless steal appliances and fixtures give a very modern touch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3917 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3917 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Dexter Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3917 Dexter Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

