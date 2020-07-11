Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3910 West 6th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM
3910 West 6th Street
3910 West 6th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3910 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5862316)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3910 West 6th Street have any available units?
3910 West 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3910 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 West 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3910 West 6th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3910 West 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
