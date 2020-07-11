All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3910 West 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3910 West 6th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

3910 West 6th Street

3910 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3910 West 6th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5862316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 West 6th Street have any available units?
3910 West 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3910 West 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3910 West 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 West 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3910 West 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3910 West 6th Street offer parking?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have a pool?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3910 West 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3910 West 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monticello Apartment Homes
154 N Bailey Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University