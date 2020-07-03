All apartments in Fort Worth
3909 Diamond Ridge Drive

Location

3909 Diamond Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
(updated pics coming soon) Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have any available units?
3909 Diamond Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Diamond Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Diamond Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

