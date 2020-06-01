Rent Calculator
3908 Dexter Avenue
3908 Dexter Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3908 Dexter Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Two bed 1 bath with hard surface through out! Small backyard and covered carport in the front! Great location! One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue have any available units?
3908 Dexter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3908 Dexter Avenue have?
Some of 3908 Dexter Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3908 Dexter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Dexter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Dexter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3908 Dexter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Dexter Avenue offers parking.
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3908 Dexter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue have a pool?
No, 3908 Dexter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3908 Dexter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Dexter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Dexter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
