Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3901 Royal Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3901 Royal Crest Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:21 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3901 Royal Crest Drive
3901 Rose Crest Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3901 Rose Crest Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Royal Crest
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage available after 6/10!
This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
3901 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3901 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Royal Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Royal Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University