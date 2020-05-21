All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3901 Royal Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3901 Royal Crest Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:21 PM

3901 Royal Crest Drive

3901 Rose Crest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3901 Rose Crest Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Royal Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with garage available after 6/10!

This is a pet friendly home with $25/month "pet rent". Landlord does not allow previous evictions. Total household income must be at least 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have any available units?
3901 Royal Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3901 Royal Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Royal Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Royal Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Royal Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Royal Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Royal Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Royal Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University