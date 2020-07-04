3901 Hollow Lake Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4-2.5-2 on corner lot in FW! Home equipped w Nest Smart Doorbell System, Rachio Smart Sprinkler System, Nest Smart Thermostat & Nest Smart Smoke-Carbon Monoxide Detector. Gorgeous hardwoods, pretty granite, stainless appliances, 2 living, 2 dining & more! Lovely formal w wainscoting, crown molding & an elegant crystal chandelier. Spacious kitchen w a side-by-side fridge included! Family room, powder bath & private master suite w custom closet on 1st floor. All secondaries up including a huge 24x16 second living which would be a great game room! Woodburning fireplace, French doors, covered patio, storage building, community amenities & more! Small pets only.