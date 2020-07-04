All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 19 2019 at 10:59 AM

3901 Hollow Lake Road

3901 Hollow Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Hollow Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4-2.5-2 on corner lot in FW! Home equipped w Nest Smart Doorbell System, Rachio Smart Sprinkler System, Nest Smart Thermostat & Nest Smart Smoke-Carbon Monoxide Detector. Gorgeous hardwoods, pretty granite, stainless appliances, 2 living, 2 dining & more! Lovely formal w wainscoting, crown molding & an elegant crystal chandelier. Spacious kitchen w a side-by-side fridge included! Family room, powder bath & private master suite w custom closet on 1st floor. All secondaries up including a huge 24x16 second living which would be a great game room! Woodburning fireplace, French doors, covered patio, storage building, community amenities & more! Small pets only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have any available units?
3901 Hollow Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have?
Some of 3901 Hollow Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Hollow Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Hollow Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Hollow Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Hollow Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Hollow Lake Road offers parking.
Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Hollow Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have a pool?
No, 3901 Hollow Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 3901 Hollow Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Hollow Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Hollow Lake Road has units with dishwashers.

