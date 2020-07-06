All apartments in Fort Worth
3900 Lafayette Avenue
3900 Lafayette Avenue

3900 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Lafayette Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-1-1 with hard surface through out! Small back yard and covered carport in the front! Great location! Home is nearby to Will Rogers Event Center and the popular 7th Street dining and shopping area. One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
3900 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3900 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3900 Lafayette Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Lafayette Avenue offers parking.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 3900 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3900 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

