Fort Worth, TX
3865 Stalcup Rd
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:31 AM

3865 Stalcup Rd

3865 Stalcup Road · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; exterior shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; marble countertops in all baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 Stalcup Rd have any available units?
3865 Stalcup Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3865 Stalcup Rd have?
Some of 3865 Stalcup Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 Stalcup Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3865 Stalcup Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 Stalcup Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 Stalcup Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3865 Stalcup Rd offer parking?
No, 3865 Stalcup Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3865 Stalcup Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 Stalcup Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 Stalcup Rd have a pool?
No, 3865 Stalcup Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3865 Stalcup Rd have accessible units?
No, 3865 Stalcup Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 Stalcup Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3865 Stalcup Rd has units with dishwashers.

