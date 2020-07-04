3865 Stalcup Rd

Amenities

3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; exterior shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; marble countertops in all baths.