Fort Worth, TX
3857 Washburn Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:49 AM

3857 Washburn Avenue

3857 Washburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3857 Washburn Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute studio with brand new hard floors and new paint! Granite counter tops in the kitchen! Historical Addition off Montgomery! Close to Downtown and 7th Street area! Lots of shopping and restaurants nearby! One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3857 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3857 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3857 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3857 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3857 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3857 Washburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3857 Washburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

