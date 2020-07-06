All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3853 Washburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3853 Washburn Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:49 AM

3853 Washburn Avenue

3853 Washburn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3853 Washburn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Historical Addition off Montgomery! Hardwood floors! Granite counter tops in the kitchen! Close to Downtown, 7th Street! Lots of shopping and restaurants nearby! One pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3853 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3853 Washburn Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University