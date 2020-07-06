3853 Washburn Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Historical Addition off Montgomery! Hardwood floors! Granite counter tops in the kitchen! Close to Downtown, 7th Street! Lots of shopping and restaurants nearby! One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3853 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3853 Washburn Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3853 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3853 Washburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)