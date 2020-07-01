3851 Washburn Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom in the very desired cultural district of Fort Worth! Granite countertops! Hard surface through out the property! Endless dining and shopping options within minutes! One pet allowed with owner's approval.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue have any available units?
3851 Washburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3851 Washburn Avenue have?
Some of 3851 Washburn Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3851 Washburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3851 Washburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3851 Washburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3851 Washburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3851 Washburn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3851 Washburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3851 Washburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3851 Washburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3851 Washburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3851 Washburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)