Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
385 Bellvue Drive
385 Bellevue Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
385 Bellevue Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated home with four bedrooms, open living space, granite kitchen, new flooring throughout, new windows throughout, freshly painted and more..., move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 385 Bellvue Drive have any available units?
385 Bellvue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 385 Bellvue Drive have?
Some of 385 Bellvue Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 385 Bellvue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
385 Bellvue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Bellvue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 385 Bellvue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 385 Bellvue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 385 Bellvue Drive offers parking.
Does 385 Bellvue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Bellvue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Bellvue Drive have a pool?
No, 385 Bellvue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 385 Bellvue Drive have accessible units?
No, 385 Bellvue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Bellvue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Bellvue Drive has units with dishwashers.
