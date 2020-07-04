All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3838 Coates Circle

3838 Coates Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Coates Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76116

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment, ready for move in! The home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Coates Circle have any available units?
3838 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3838 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Coates Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3838 Coates Circle offer parking?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 Coates Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

