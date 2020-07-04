Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3838 Coates Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3838 Coates Circle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3838 Coates Circle
3838 Coates Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3838 Coates Cir, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment, ready for move in! The home is a MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3838 Coates Circle have any available units?
3838 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3838 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Coates Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3838 Coates Circle offer parking?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3838 Coates Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3838 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3838 Coates Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University