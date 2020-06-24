Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3829 Minot Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3829 Minot Ave
3829 Minot Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3829 Minot Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4305531)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3829 Minot Ave have any available units?
3829 Minot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3829 Minot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3829 Minot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 Minot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 Minot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3829 Minot Ave offer parking?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3829 Minot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 Minot Ave have a pool?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3829 Minot Ave have accessible units?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 Minot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 Minot Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 Minot Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
