3827 Tarrant Main Street
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:00 AM

3827 Tarrant Main Street

3827 Tarrant Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3827 Tarrant Main Street, Fort Worth, TX 76040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BUILT IN 2014 GORGEOUS TOWN HOME FEATURING 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2-Story, Upgraded Lighting, Upgraded Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Living Area, Laundry Room, Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook Ups, Tile - Carpet Flooring, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. Kitchen Includes: Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Range with Vent hood, Dishwasher,Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Great Natural Light, Balcony, Pet Friendly
EXCELLENT LOCATION:Minutes To DFW Airport. EASY Access To 360
Convenient Location For Access To Mall, Schools, Hospital, Freeways, Country Clubs & Downtown Ft Worth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have any available units?
3827 Tarrant Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have?
Some of 3827 Tarrant Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Tarrant Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Tarrant Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Tarrant Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3827 Tarrant Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Tarrant Main Street offers parking.
Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Tarrant Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have a pool?
No, 3827 Tarrant Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3827 Tarrant Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Tarrant Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Tarrant Main Street has units with dishwashers.

