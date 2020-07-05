3827 Tarrant Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BUILT IN 2014 GORGEOUS TOWN HOME FEATURING 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, 2-Story, Upgraded Lighting, Upgraded Ceiling Fans, Dining Area, Living Area, Laundry Room, Full Size Washer and Dryer Hook Ups, Tile - Carpet Flooring, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet. Kitchen Includes: Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Range with Vent hood, Dishwasher,Pantry, Custom Cabinets, Great Natural Light, Balcony, Pet Friendly

EXCELLENT LOCATION:Minutes To DFW Airport. EASY Access To 360

Convenient Location For Access To Mall, Schools, Hospital, Freeways, Country Clubs & Downtown Ft Worth