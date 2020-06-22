Rent Calculator
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:08 AM
3817 Trail Lake Drive
3817 Trail Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3817 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Westcliff
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 5 bedroom home in the TCU area. Large fenced in backyard on a corner lot. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, large, spacious rooms and much more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
3817 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 3817 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3817 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Trail Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
