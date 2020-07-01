All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3817 Collinwood Avenue
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:21 AM

3817 Collinwood Avenue

3817 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location in the Cultural District. All the charm with updates. Completely updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool. Covered patio. Portion of garage converted with a half bath. 3rd bedroom currently used as office. Absolutely precious! 1 Small Dog with Owners Approval Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
3817 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 3817 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Collinwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3817 Collinwood Avenue has a pool.
Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3817 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

