3817 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location in the Cultural District. All the charm with updates. Completely updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool. Covered patio. Portion of garage converted with a half bath. 3rd bedroom currently used as office. Absolutely precious! 1 Small Dog with Owners Approval Allowed.