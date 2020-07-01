3817 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location in the Cultural District. All the charm with updates. Completely updated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Gleaming hardwood floors. Beautifully landscaped yard with pool. Covered patio. Portion of garage converted with a half bath. 3rd bedroom currently used as office. Absolutely precious! 1 Small Dog with Owners Approval Allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
