All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3816 Stalcup Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3816 Stalcup Road
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:40 PM

3816 Stalcup Road

3816 Stalcup Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3816 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Duplex in Fort Worth ISD. 3 bed, 1.5 baths and newly remodeled! Brand new refrigerator, new fence in backyard, and brand new AC unit! Section 8 friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Stalcup Road have any available units?
3816 Stalcup Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Stalcup Road have?
Some of 3816 Stalcup Road's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Stalcup Road currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Stalcup Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Stalcup Road pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road offer parking?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have a pool?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have accessible units?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelley at Samuels Avenue
769 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Taylor Commons
5600 Cotswold Hills Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Firestone West 7th
1001 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University