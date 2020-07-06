Rent Calculator
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3816 Stalcup Road
3816 Stalcup Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3816 Stalcup Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Duplex in Fort Worth ISD. 3 bed, 1.5 baths and newly remodeled! Brand new refrigerator, new fence in backyard, and brand new AC unit! Section 8 friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have any available units?
3816 Stalcup Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3816 Stalcup Road have?
Some of 3816 Stalcup Road's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3816 Stalcup Road currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Stalcup Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Stalcup Road pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road offer parking?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not offer parking.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have a pool?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have accessible units?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Stalcup Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 Stalcup Road does not have units with dishwashers.
