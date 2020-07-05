All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3816 Denridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3816 Denridge Lane
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:54 AM

3816 Denridge Lane

3816 Denridge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3816 Denridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76262
Chadwick Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely charming, one story 3-2-2 in Chadwick Farms. Home is beautifully maintained. Great screen in porch, and nice outdoor patio for entertaining. Dining area can be used for study or 2nd living. Must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 Denridge Lane have any available units?
3816 Denridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 Denridge Lane have?
Some of 3816 Denridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 Denridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3816 Denridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 Denridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3816 Denridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3816 Denridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3816 Denridge Lane offers parking.
Does 3816 Denridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 Denridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 Denridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3816 Denridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3816 Denridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3816 Denridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 Denridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3816 Denridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University