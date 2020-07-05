3816 Denridge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely charming, one story 3-2-2 in Chadwick Farms. Home is beautifully maintained. Great screen in porch, and nice outdoor patio for entertaining. Dining area can be used for study or 2nd living. Must see it!