Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3813 Carlsbad Way
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:06 PM

3813 Carlsbad Way

3813 Carlsbad Way · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Carlsbad Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Fort Worth Keller ISD - Super nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Fort worth Keller ISD. Convienant to 35W, 820, and 377. House has a fireplace and is open to the kitchen and the dining room.

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.
1st Choice Property Management
5664 Denton Hwy, Fort Worth, TX 76148, USA
Phone: +1 817-281-1300

(RLNE3467501)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have any available units?
3813 Carlsbad Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3813 Carlsbad Way currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Carlsbad Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Carlsbad Way pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way offer parking?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have a pool?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have accessible units?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Carlsbad Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Carlsbad Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 Carlsbad Way has units with air conditioning.

