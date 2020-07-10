Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3813 Cannonwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3813 Cannonwood Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 5:56 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3813 Cannonwood Drive
3813 Cannonwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3813 Cannonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have any available units?
3813 Cannonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3813 Cannonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Cannonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Cannonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Cannonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Cannonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Cannonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
