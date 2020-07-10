All apartments in Fort Worth
3813 Cane River Road

3813 Cane River Road · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Cane River Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Cane River Road have any available units?
3813 Cane River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3813 Cane River Road currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Cane River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Cane River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Cane River Road is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Cane River Road offer parking?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Cane River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Cane River Road have a pool?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not have a pool.
Does 3813 Cane River Road have accessible units?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Cane River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Cane River Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3813 Cane River Road does not have units with air conditioning.

