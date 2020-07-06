Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3809 Wildwood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3809 Wildwood Road
Last updated August 4 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3809 Wildwood Road
3809 Wildwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3809 Wildwood Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Crestwood location, in quiet neighborhood, close to Trinity trails and downtown.Recent carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets, considered on case by case basis. Negotiable with multi year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have any available units?
3809 Wildwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3809 Wildwood Road have?
Some of 3809 Wildwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3809 Wildwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Wildwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Wildwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road offers parking.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have a pool?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Parkside So7
900 Matisse Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University