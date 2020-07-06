All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

3809 Wildwood Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable Crestwood location, in quiet neighborhood, close to Trinity trails and downtown.Recent carpet. Fenced back yard. Pets, considered on case by case basis. Negotiable with multi year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Wildwood Road have any available units?
3809 Wildwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Wildwood Road have?
Some of 3809 Wildwood Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Wildwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Wildwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Wildwood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road is pet friendly.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road offers parking.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have a pool?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3809 Wildwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Wildwood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Wildwood Road has units with dishwashers.

