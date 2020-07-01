All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3808 Wooten Drive
Last updated January 21 2020

3808 Wooten Drive

3808 Wooten Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Wooten Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood East

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Large fenced backyard. Newer flooring, appliances,

and recently painted. Woodburning fireplace and ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Wooten Drive have any available units?
3808 Wooten Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Wooten Drive have?
Some of 3808 Wooten Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Wooten Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Wooten Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Wooten Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3808 Wooten Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3808 Wooten Drive offer parking?
No, 3808 Wooten Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Wooten Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Wooten Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Wooten Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Wooten Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Wooten Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Wooten Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Wooten Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Wooten Drive has units with dishwashers.

