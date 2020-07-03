All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 13 2019

3808 Grantsville Drive

3808 Grantsville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Grantsville Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
McPherson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have any available units?
3808 Grantsville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 3808 Grantsville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Grantsville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Grantsville Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Grantsville Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive offer parking?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have a pool?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have accessible units?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3808 Grantsville Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3808 Grantsville Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

