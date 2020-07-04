Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3805 DANA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3805 DANA DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3805 DANA DR
3805 Dana St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3805 Dana St, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bonnie Brae
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4598698)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 DANA DR have any available units?
3805 DANA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 3805 DANA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3805 DANA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 DANA DR pet-friendly?
No, 3805 DANA DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 3805 DANA DR offer parking?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not offer parking.
Does 3805 DANA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 DANA DR have a pool?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not have a pool.
Does 3805 DANA DR have accessible units?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 DANA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3805 DANA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3805 DANA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University