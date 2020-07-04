3801 Vernon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Property available 9-27-19. Fabulous 4-2-2 in N Ft Worth, Keller ISD, lawn care included! Open layout, spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, custom finishes & so much more! This home boasts 3 living, 2 dining, a great kitchen with breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets & stainless appliances! Large 17x13 master suite has an 8x6 walk-in closet & inviting private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, separate nook area, lovely staircases, neutral colors & a wonderful backyard with native landscaping & a large concrete patio covered by a custom cedar pergola. Community Pool, Club House, Jogging Path, Park & more located near Alliance Town Square.