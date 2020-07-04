All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:32 AM

3801 Vernon Way

3801 Vernon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Vernon Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Property available 9-27-19. Fabulous 4-2-2 in N Ft Worth, Keller ISD, lawn care included! Open layout, spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, custom finishes & so much more! This home boasts 3 living, 2 dining, a great kitchen with breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets & stainless appliances! Large 17x13 master suite has an 8x6 walk-in closet & inviting private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, separate nook area, lovely staircases, neutral colors & a wonderful backyard with native landscaping & a large concrete patio covered by a custom cedar pergola. Community Pool, Club House, Jogging Path, Park & more located near Alliance Town Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Vernon Way have any available units?
3801 Vernon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Vernon Way have?
Some of 3801 Vernon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Vernon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Vernon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Vernon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Vernon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3801 Vernon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Vernon Way offers parking.
Does 3801 Vernon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Vernon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Vernon Way have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Vernon Way has a pool.
Does 3801 Vernon Way have accessible units?
No, 3801 Vernon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Vernon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Vernon Way has units with dishwashers.

