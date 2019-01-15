All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
3801 Trails Edge Road
3801 Trails Edge Road

3801 Trails Edge Road
Location

3801 Trails Edge Road, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful large landscaped & treed lot with fenced back yard and extended drive to rear entry 3 car garage await new tenants. This Overton Park home offers abundant space and storage. Multiple cedar closets. Two bedrooms with own bath, many built-ins and private patio access.Two other bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath with dual sinks. Living areas afford views of the park like yard. Fabulous covered patio across the length of the back of the home. Wonderful place to enjoy alfresco dining with family or friends. Office with bookcases and patio access. Oversized playroom or 3rd living area. Storm shelter basement. Tanglewood Schools! Park just one block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

