3801 Trails Edge Road

Wonderful large landscaped & treed lot with fenced back yard and extended drive to rear entry 3 car garage await new tenants. This Overton Park home offers abundant space and storage. Multiple cedar closets. Two bedrooms with own bath, many built-ins and private patio access.Two other bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath with dual sinks. Living areas afford views of the park like yard. Fabulous covered patio across the length of the back of the home. Wonderful place to enjoy alfresco dining with family or friends. Office with bookcases and patio access. Oversized playroom or 3rd living area. Storm shelter basement. Tanglewood Schools! Park just one block away!