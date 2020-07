Amenities

Beautiful 2 Story in Vista Greens-NWISD - 2 Story home with Master bedroom downstairs and other 2 up. Living room downstairs with fireplace and game room upstairs. Granite type counters, breakfast bar, walk in pantry and stainless appliances. Ceramic tile, laminate and carpet. No inside smoking. Corner lot with covered patio. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid with credit card. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



(RLNE3759925)